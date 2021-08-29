August 29, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: LSU filling analyst role with former Texas, UNC staffer

With the season kicking off in six days, LSU is fortifying its offensive staff with a coach who has both Power 5 experience and a history with DJ Mangas.
Author:

When LSU somewhat abruptly lost offensive analyst Kyle Caskey roughly a week ago to the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tigers did not have long to find a replacement.

They're scheduled to open their season Saturday night at UCLA, which already launched the pivotal fourth year of the Chip Kelly era with 44-10 dismantling of Hawaii on college football's opening weekend.

Sources tell FootballScoop that LSU and coach Ed Orgeron has their next analyst in Mario Acitelli.

Acitelli, currently in his second year as the special teams coordinator and working with tackles and tight ends at Football Championship Subdivision program Elon, is finalizing plans to join the Tigers in an offensive analyst capacity for first-year coordinator Jake Peetz.

A former All-American player at Appalachian State, Acitelli also has Power 5 experience from a pair of stints on Mack Brown's staffs – for three years at Texas as a graduate assistant and in 2019 at North Carolina as an analyst. Acitelli's body of work also includes five years on staff at William & Mary, including time as the special teams coordinator.

Acitelli has a strong connection to new Tigers' quarterbacks coach DJ Mangas, as the two served several years together on staff at William & Mary.

The move for LSU continues an offseason of considerable change in Ed Orgeron's Tigers' football program. LSU has new offensive and defensive coordinators in Peetz and Daronte Jones, respectively, as well as Mangas, offensive line coach (Brad Davis), linebackers coach (Blake Baker) and defensive line coach Andre Carter.

Additionally, the Tigers aggressively upgraded their administrative structure in the football program when they nabbed Austin Thomas away from Baylor to return to LSU as the program's general manager. Thomas has employed a structured, NFL-like model and augmented LSU's recruiting efforts with the hiring of Will Redmond among other moves.

You May Like

Rivers Head Coach

Philip Rivers shares why there's nothing like high school football

After winning his debut game as a head high school football, just a year removed from being an accomplished NFL quarterback, Philip Rivers shares why there's simply nothing like high school football.

polian

Notre Dame's Brian Polian has unlocked recipe for special teams buy-in

The Fighting Irish's special teams coordinator has a deep unit that could be a game-changer this fall for Notre Dame, and Polian shares his methods here.

Valley City State

College football is BACK! All the Week 0 games going down this weekend

The game of college football never left us throughout the frazzled and fraught 2020-21 season. But the sport of college football makes its triumphant return this weekend.

OSU Boise

It's time for the Big 12 to be the Big 12

Now that we know it won't be raided by the Pac-12, the Big 12's path to survival is through aggressive expansion.

(Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Pac-12 announces expansion decision

The jury did not need much time to deliberate on its next course of action.

Brian Kelly

Notre Dame's Kelly touts Freeman, tackles race in NBC Sports special

A comment during an unrelated interview shows just how much Kelly thinks of his new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Andre Carter

LSU's D-line coach puts the pads on during practice

Eight years removed from his NFL retirement, Andre Carter's still got it.

caskey

Sources: LSU loses offensive aide to Urban Meyer, Jaguars

LSU is dealing with the departure of an offensive analyst just three months after joining Ed Orgeron's Tigers' staff.