August 26, 2021

Sources: LSU loses offensive aide to Urban Meyer, Jaguars

LSU is dealing with the departure of an offensive analyst just three months after joining Ed Orgeron's Tigers' staff.
The NFL giveth … and the NFL taketh away from LSU's coaching staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kyle Caskey has departed his role as an offensive analyst on Ed Orgeron's Tigers' staff for a position on the staff of first-year Jacksonville Jaguars' coach Urban Meyer.

For Caskey, it's a return to pro football – where he spent the previous 11 seasons of his coaching career.

Caskey had broke into the NFL ranks as a quality control coach on Marvin Lewis' Cincinnati Bengals' staff before becoming their full-time running backs coach.

Then, he landed on Matt Patricia's Detroit Lions' staffs in the same capacity for both the 2019-2020 seasons.

However, Caskey wasn't retained in the Lions' transition to new coach Dan Campbell, and he joined the LSU staff in late May. Caskey was working with the Tigers' running backs group.

Now, LSU once again will shift to filling an analyst spot as quickly as possible with its season opener just nine days away at Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins.

Though hardly as pressing as an on-field role, the vacant position still is an important one for an LSU staff featuring three new coaches on the offensive side of the ball – including coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas – and trying to help the Tigers rebound from an up-and-down 5-5- 2020 campaign.

