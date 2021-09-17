LSU bets on major partnership with Caesars Palace

The Tigers' athletics program are the first in the SEC and among the most prominent sports partners for the mega gambling entity.

It's not, like, the real Caesars Palace.

He didn't actually live there.

But the globally renowned gambling company has partnered with its first Southeastern Conference program – the LSU Tigers.

The multi-year deal was announced Friday by both parties.

This will create “unique alumni and fan engagement opportunities while expanding responsible sports gaming and education.”

Sports betting, now legal in approximately 25 states and Washington, D.C., was approved in Louisiana this summer.

Per the terms of the agreement, Caesars Palace will have a branded space inside Tiger Stadium: the Caesars Sportsbook Skyline Club. Caesars also, as per the agreement, receives signage throughout Death Valley, as well as in the Tigers' basketball home – the Pete Maravich Assembly Center – and the home of the perennial powerhouse LSU baseball program, Alex Box Stadium.

“LSU has always taken pride in providing fans with unique, innovative, and world-class experiences,” Tigers' athletics director Scott Woodward said, per the school's announcement. “And our new partnership with Caesars Entertainment will do just that. We share a clear vision of how athletics and entertainment can come together to enhance the fan experience and we are excited to join with Caesars to make that vision a reality.”

Among other potential perks, fans who utilize the Caesars/LSU partnership can earn opportunities to experience sporting events in premium areas of the venues, as well as other perks via Caesars' loyalty rewards program.

Caesars also, per the agreement, vows not to target fans 21-and-under with their gambling promotions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by either party.