Sources: LSU's Mickey Joseph being courted for significant Big Ten opportunity

A key cog in LSU's recruiting and developer of wideouts for the Tigers, Joseph is being pursued by his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop

Mickey Joseph, a former University of Nebraska player, is being asked to return to his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop.

LSU's assistant head coach the past two seasons and on staff with the Tigers the past five, Joseph is in negotiations on a potential return to Lincoln, Nebraska, to join Scott Frost's staff as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, per multiple sources.

It's a big-time play for Frost, who is trying to retool his Cornhuskers staff and also up his program's recruiting efforts in an attempt to right things atop the Nebraska program. Though the deal is not complete, it could be finalized in the next 24 to 48 hours, per sources with first-hand knowledge of proceedings.

The Cornhuskers just closed their 2021 season with a 28-21 loss against Iowa – Nebraska's record ninth loss this season by single digits.

Joseph has been an ascending coaching pupil since breaking out as a collegiate coach at Alcorn State in 2013. A couple years at Grambling State followed by a year at Louisiana Tech set the stage for Joseph to become an integral part of Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU.

Orgeron, of course, was fired 50 days ago by LSU athletics director Scott Woodward, who has not yet named a permanent replacement for Orgeron.

Brad Davis, the well-regarded offensive line coach, is serving as the Tigers' interim coach. LSU is awaiting its postseason fate after upsetting Texas A&M Saturday night in Orgeron's final game as head coach to move to 6-6 on the season. Orgeron has said his bags were packed for vacation and that he was headed to Destin, Florida.

Joseph at LSU has produced a steady string of NFL Draft picks, most notably Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall, as well as D.J. Chark. Kayshon Boutte, who had nine touchdown receptions this season for the Tigers, is expected to be a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's a critical time for LSU and all programs, particularly those in transition. The NCAA's early signing period begins Dec. 15 for football, among other sports, and with the close this past weekend of the Football Bowls Subdivision regular season, coaches are expecting an influx of players this week into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.