November 24, 2021
Publish date:

LSU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new LSU staff is coming together via this page.
Author:
LSU - Staff Tracker

Back in mid-October, LSU announced that Ed Orgeron would be able to finish out the season leading the Tigers, but it would be his final season in Baton Rouge.

He leaves Baton Rouge with an overall record with the Tigers of 50-20. Here, on the LSU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH
TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECIEVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Jake Peetz (OC / QBs)
DJ Mangas (PGC)
Brad Davis (OL)
Kevin Faulk (RBs)
Mickey Joseph (WRs / AHC)
Graduate Assistant - Offense: Derek Shay
Offensive Analysts: Mario Acitelli, Jeff Carpenter, Jeff D'Angelo, Joseph Henry, Jorge Munoz, Carter Sheridan, Tyler Spotts-Orgeron

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Daronte Jones (DC / Safeties)
Corey Raymond (Corners / Recruiting Coordinator)
Blake Baker (LBs)
Andre Carter (DL)
Graduate Assistant - Defense: Alec Osborne
Defensive Analysts: Gerald Chatman, Kevin Coyle, Antonio Fenelus, Jake Olsen, Justin Poindexter

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Greg McMahon
Special Teams Analyst: Chris Forestier

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant AD / S&C: Tommy Moffitt
General Manager: Austin Thomas
Special Assistant: Derek Ponamsky
Coordinator of Football Recruiting: Olivia Ohlsen
Recruiting Creative Coordinator: Robert Trombley
Director of Scouting: JR Belton
Director of Player Development: Eddie Kennison
Director of Video: Doug Aucoin
Assistant Director of Player Personnel: David Bowen
Senior Consultant: John Robinson, Manny Michel

