LSU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Back in mid-October, LSU announced that Ed Orgeron would be able to finish out the season leading the Tigers, but it would be his final season in Baton Rouge.

He leaves Baton Rouge with an overall record with the Tigers of 50-20. Here, on the LSU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECIEVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Jake Peetz (OC / QBs)

DJ Mangas (PGC)

Brad Davis (OL)

Kevin Faulk (RBs)

Mickey Joseph (WRs / AHC)

Graduate Assistant - Offense: Derek Shay

Offensive Analysts: Mario Acitelli, Jeff Carpenter, Jeff D'Angelo, Joseph Henry, Jorge Munoz, Carter Sheridan, Tyler Spotts-Orgeron

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Daronte Jones (DC / Safeties)

Corey Raymond (Corners / Recruiting Coordinator)

Blake Baker (LBs)

Andre Carter (DL)

Graduate Assistant - Defense: Alec Osborne

Defensive Analysts: Gerald Chatman, Kevin Coyle, Antonio Fenelus, Jake Olsen, Justin Poindexter

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Greg McMahon

Special Teams Analyst: Chris Forestier

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Assistant AD / S&C: Tommy Moffitt

General Manager: Austin Thomas

Special Assistant: Derek Ponamsky

Coordinator of Football Recruiting: Olivia Ohlsen

Recruiting Creative Coordinator: Robert Trombley

Director of Scouting: JR Belton

Director of Player Development: Eddie Kennison

Director of Video: Doug Aucoin

Assistant Director of Player Personnel: David Bowen

Senior Consultant: John Robinson, Manny Michel



