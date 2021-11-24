LSU Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Back in mid-October, LSU announced that Ed Orgeron would be able to finish out the season leading the Tigers, but it would be his final season in Baton Rouge.
He leaves Baton Rouge with an overall record with the Tigers of 50-20. Here, on the LSU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBA
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECIEVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Jake Peetz (OC / QBs)
DJ Mangas (PGC)
Brad Davis (OL)
Kevin Faulk (RBs)
Mickey Joseph (WRs / AHC)
Graduate Assistant - Offense: Derek Shay
Offensive Analysts: Mario Acitelli, Jeff Carpenter, Jeff D'Angelo, Joseph Henry, Jorge Munoz, Carter Sheridan, Tyler Spotts-Orgeron
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Daronte Jones (DC / Safeties)
Corey Raymond (Corners / Recruiting Coordinator)
Blake Baker (LBs)
Andre Carter (DL)
Graduate Assistant - Defense: Alec Osborne
Defensive Analysts: Gerald Chatman, Kevin Coyle, Antonio Fenelus, Jake Olsen, Justin Poindexter
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Greg McMahon
Special Teams Analyst: Chris Forestier
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant AD / S&C: Tommy Moffitt
General Manager: Austin Thomas
Special Assistant: Derek Ponamsky
Coordinator of Football Recruiting: Olivia Ohlsen
Recruiting Creative Coordinator: Robert Trombley
Director of Scouting: JR Belton
Director of Player Development: Eddie Kennison
Director of Video: Doug Aucoin
Assistant Director of Player Personnel: David Bowen
Senior Consultant: John Robinson, Manny Michel
