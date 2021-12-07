Brian Kelly is gradually piecing together his first LSU staff -- with a slight amount of Notre Dame infusion, multiple sources confirm toFootballScoop.

Kelly, who was in South Bend, Indiana, Monday, is set to return to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today with a pair of support-staff employees and assistant coach Brian Polian to command similar roles for LSU's football program.

Polian is expected to be Kelly's special teams coach -- and thus far is the only one of Kelly's former Notre Dame assistant coaches to follow him to the LSU Tigers' program.

Additionally, Kelly, per sources, is tabbing Jacob Flint as his strength and conditioning coach at LSU after Kelly's dismissal late last week of the Tigers' previous strength staff, including industry icon Tommy Moffitt.

Flint has a deep history with Kelly that stretches to previous stops at both Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

Lastly, Kelly is also bringing with him Dr. Matt Frakes -- hired less than seven months ago as Notre Dame's Director of Sports Nutrition. Frakes previously had been at Louisville, Ole Miss and Louisiana.