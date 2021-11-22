Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
FootballScoop Podcast: LSU coaching search

Scott Roussel and John Brice break down the latest at LSU, from candidates involved to those yet to hear from the Tigers and when a decision might be made
It's been five weeks – 36 days, if we're being precise – since LSU fired Ed Orgeron and wholly initiated its quest to find a new leader for the Tigers' football program.

What's the latest, now that Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley both have rather publicly shot down notions of their candidacy on the Bayou?


And, further, James Franklin all but said Saturday after Penn State's win against Rutgers that he's on the verge of an extension and raise atop the Nittany Lions' program?

FootballScoop President Scott Roussel and John Brice dive into the latest at LSU, where Matt Campbell's name is picking up sustained traction, and Dave Aranda remains in the periphery. Plus, what the heck is going on with LSU and Billy Napier, or isn't going on, as Napier's absolutely in play elsewhere?

