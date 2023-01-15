Luke Fickell hires one of D-II's top head coaches

Grand Valley State (D-II - MI) and Matt Mitchell were the top ranked team in Division II football for much of the season, knocking off conference rival and top ranked (at the time) Ferris State for the ultra-competitive GLIAC title in the regular season before falling to eventual national champs in a playoff rematch.

Now, it appears Mitchell is leaving to join Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin.

Pete Thamel tweets tonight that Mitchell is leaving Grand Valley to become the new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach for the Badgers and Fickell.

FootballScoop can confirm the move.

Mitchell went an impressive 117-31 in 12 seasons leading GVSU. The 117 wins is second-most in program history, behind only now LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

This past fall, Mitchell led GVSU to an undefeated regular season (while playing against seven ranked opponents.

During his time in Allendale, he led the Lakers to seven playoff appearances, two appearances in the national semi finals, and three GLIAC championships.

Grand Valley State is widely considered one of the top Division II coaching jobs in the country, and has launched the careers of many coaches including Kelly and Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin most recently, who both previously led the Lakers program before Mitchell took the reigns.

With some of the best resources and facilities in Division II, and a proven model and the support necessary to win a national title, the opening at Grand Valley will be an intriguing one to keep an eye on.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.