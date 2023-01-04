Skip to main content

Luke Fickell set to add former FBS head coach to Wisconsin staff

Paul Haynes is expected to join Wisconsin's staff, according to a report Wednesday from On3.

Haynes will switch sides in the historic, heated Paul Bunyan's Axe rivalry upon joining the Badgers. He spent the past three seasons on PJ Fleck's Minnesota staff; he was the cornerbacks coach in 2020-21, and was then promoted to co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2022.

Haynes played defensive back at Kent State and spent 2013-17 as the head coach at his alma mater.

Before and after that 5-year stint, Haynes has coached defensive backs for Ferris State, Northern Iowa, Kent State, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Arkansas.

Wisconsin's defensive backs have been coached by Jim Leonhard for the past seven seasons, but the former Badger All-American opted not to return to the staff following Luke Fickell's hiring.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Kevin Wilson Tulsa

Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs

Kevin Wilson set to add two defensive staff members as he continues to build out his Tulsa staff.

By Doug Samuels
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher reportedly finalizing deal with Bobby Petrino as new offensive coordinator

The opportunity to call plays in the SEC again is reportedly luring Bobby Petrino back to the SEC.

By Doug Samuels
Miss St - Staff Tracker-1

Mississippi State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
chad bumphis

Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant

Chad Bumphis helped Utah win the Pac-12, reach the Rose Bowl

By John Brice
kirby moore

Fresno State's Kirby Moore reportedly finalizing deal with SEC program as offensive coordinator

By Doug Samuels
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: App State hires key off-field staffer away from Power 5 program

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh: "I think I will be coaching Michigan next season."

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

By Zach Barnett
TCU

How talented is TCU really?

TCU is college football's first Cinderella story. We analyzed the roster and talked to experts about how these Frogs earned their ticket to the ball.

By Zach Barnett