Luke Fickell set to add former FBS head coach to Wisconsin staff

Paul Haynes is expected to join Wisconsin's staff, according to a report Wednesday from On3.

Haynes will switch sides in the historic, heated Paul Bunyan's Axe rivalry upon joining the Badgers. He spent the past three seasons on PJ Fleck's Minnesota staff; he was the cornerbacks coach in 2020-21, and was then promoted to co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2022.

Haynes played defensive back at Kent State and spent 2013-17 as the head coach at his alma mater.

Before and after that 5-year stint, Haynes has coached defensive backs for Ferris State, Northern Iowa, Kent State, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Arkansas.

Wisconsin's defensive backs have been coached by Jim Leonhard for the past seven seasons, but the former Badger All-American opted not to return to the staff following Luke Fickell's hiring.

