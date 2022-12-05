Luke Fickell shares Jim Leonhard undecided on return to Madison

Jim Leonhard has not decided on a return to Madison, despite a report yesterday.

As Lee Corso famously says, "Not so fast my friend."

Luke Fickell cleared the air tonight on the future of his defensive coordinator.

Following a report yesterday that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had made up his mind to return to Madison, Fickell shared tonight that Leonhard is undecided on his future.

"I definitely opened the door for Jim to be here," Fickell shared, according to Adam Rittenberg.

"He's trying to weigh the options."

As the interim head coach, Leonhard led the program to a more than respectable 4-3 record following the in-season dismissal of Paul Chryst.

The Badgers finished in the top 20 in yards per play four times from 2017-21 under his watch, including a national best 4.10 mark just last season.

Each off season, Leonhard has fielded some intriguing coordinator and head coaching opportunities, and each time so far has decided that his heart resides in Madison.

Time will tell if that is still the case.

As we covered yesterday, Leonhard can learn a lot from Fickell, who was in very similar shoes after leading the Buckeyes for a season following the dismissal of Jim Tressel and opted to stay on as a coordinator when Urban Meyer landed the head coaching job.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.