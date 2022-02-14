Luke Fickell reportedly signs extension at Cincinnati

Cincinnati enters 2022 with a 23-game winning streak against everyone other than Alabama and Georgia.

Luke Fickell has signed a multi-year extension to remain at Cincinnati, The Athletic reported Monday.

The extension will keep him under contract through 2028 at a salary of $5 million per year.

That $5 million average salary would make Fickell the highest-paid Group of 5 coach, except Cincinnati is on its way out of the Group of 5. Thanks to the success of Fickell's football program, Cincinnati will join the Big 12 no later than 2024.

The 48-year-old is 48-15 in five seasons on the job. Excluding his 4-8 debut, Fickell's teams are 44-7 over the past four seasons, with four straight AP Top 25 finishes, three straight AAC Championship appearances, two straight AAC titles, and a landmark College Football Playoff appearance this past season.

Cincinnati enters 2022 with a 23-game winning streak against everyone other than Alabama and Georgia.

And Fickell will enter 2022 with a new deal.

