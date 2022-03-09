MAC becomes first conference to sell data to sports betting firm

The MAC on Wednesday became the first conference to sell its data to an outside firm. Genius Sports, "recognized as a leader in delivering data and integrity programs for over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA," will now become the official manager and marketer of data for all MAC sports.

“After significant discussion with our membership, I am pleased that we have reached an agreement to partner with Genius Sports, including both a sponsorship alongside a licensing deal that includes the marketing and managing our statistical data,” noted Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher. “This partnership will permit us to exert greater control of our statistics, provide increased oversight over events through the utilization of integrity services and provide support and financial benefits for the Conference and its membership. We have the responsibility to manage our assets and leverage those assets for the benefit of the student-athletes and our member institutions. The partnership with Genius Sports will assist us in those efforts.”



As it happens, this is the second time Genius Sports has been in the news this week. If you recognize the name, that's likely because Genius Sports was the company that notified the NFL Calvin Ridley bet on games at a Hard Rock sportsbook in Florida.

On that front, Steinbrecher gave mixed messages.

On the one hand, Steinbrecher said the MAC didn't strike this deal to sell its data to Genius, who will then in turn sell that information to sports books.

"We're doing this to control our data, which ends up in the public domain anyway," Steinbrecher told ESPN. "We want to manage that asset. We want that asset to provide value back to our institutions so that we can support our student-athletes, plain and simple."

But on the other hand, Steinbrecher said it would be fine if the conference had done that. "We are of the opinion that the deal we're entering into is consistent with NCAA rules and regulations," he said.

Either way, Steinbrecher "fully expects" this partnership will become a major revenue stream for the MAC. And if that's the case, expect your conference to strike a similar deal soon.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.