Skip to main content

MAC becomes first conference to sell data to sports betting firm

The first-of-its-kind deal continues the NCAA's embrace of legalized gambling.

The MAC on Wednesday became the first conference to sell its data to an outside firm. Genius Sports, "recognized as a leader in delivering data and integrity programs for over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA," will now become the official manager and marketer of data for all MAC sports.

“After significant discussion with our membership, I am pleased that we have reached an agreement to partner with Genius Sports, including both a sponsorship alongside a licensing deal that includes the marketing and managing our statistical data,” noted Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher. “This partnership will permit us to exert greater control of our statistics, provide increased oversight over events through the utilization of integrity services and provide support and financial benefits for the Conference and its membership. We have the responsibility to manage our assets and leverage those assets for the benefit of the student-athletes and our member institutions. The partnership with Genius Sports will assist us in those efforts.”

As it happens, this is the second time Genius Sports has been in the news this week. If you recognize the name, that's likely because Genius Sports was the company that notified the NFL Calvin Ridley bet on games at a Hard Rock sportsbook in Florida. 

On that front, Steinbrecher gave mixed messages. 

On the one hand, Steinbrecher said the MAC didn't strike this deal to sell its data to Genius, who will then in turn sell that information to sports books.

"We're doing this to control our data, which ends up in the public domain anyway," Steinbrecher told ESPN. "We want to manage that asset. We want that asset to provide value back to our institutions so that we can support our student-athletes, plain and simple."

But on the other hand, Steinbrecher said it would be fine if the conference had done that. "We are of the opinion that the deal we're entering into is consistent with NCAA rules and regulations," he said.

Either way, Steinbrecher "fully expects" this partnership will become a major revenue stream for the MAC. And if that's the case, expect your conference to strike a similar deal soon. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
sports gamblingMAC

You May Like

image

Sources: Kris McCullough on verge of becoming college football's youngest head coach

McCullough is expected to take over the East Central University program

By John Brice2 hours ago
Madison.com

Sources: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin planning to add former Badgers great Al Johnson to staff

Johnson starred for the Badgers, spent time in the NFL and has been head coach at an NCAA Division II program

By John Brice2 hours ago
Joey McGuire Texas Tech

Joey McGuire sets goals for first spring practice at Texas Tech

McGuire's standard is both subjective and objective, and one other head coaches should keep in mind as spring practice ramps up.

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
thurmond

Tennessee, Josh Heupel adding Max Thurmond to Vols' offensive staff

Thurmond has experience at Charlotte and Jacksonville State, among other stops

By John Brice6 hours ago
Credit: USA Today

Ryan Day lays out how he and his staff addressed Ohio State's lack of leadership this off season

The top concern heading into the offseason for Ryan Day and his staff was the leadership on the team, so here's how they addressed it.

By Doug Samuels7 hours ago
tom-allen

Tom Allen reportedly adds NFL coaching veteran to Hoosiers staff in coordinator role

Adam Henry is joining Tom Allen's offensive staff as a co-coordinator after spending the past eight years working with NFL wide receivers.

By Doug Samuels11 hours ago
usf

USF announces preferred site, $5 million gift in quest to give Bulls on-campus stadium

The Bulls would play in a new, on-campus venue rather than use the NFL's Bucs' home

By John BriceMar 8, 2022
Jim Knowles Ohio State

Jim Knowles: "It's ok to miss tackles if you're in the right position."

New Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has built some of the stingiest defenses in college football without tackling to the ground in practice, and teaches players that it's ok to miss tackles at times because "tackling is all about technique and timing."

By Doug SamuelsMar 8, 2022