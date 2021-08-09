MAC staffer leaves to take on D-III coordinator opportunity

For the last four seasons, Kyle Derickson has been on Tim Lester's staff at Western Michigan as the team's director of player personnel, helping to coordinate the team's recruiting efforts.

With camp for college football programs around the country quickly approaching, Derickson had the opportunity to return to the small college ranks as a play caller and decided to jump on it.

Derickson was recently announced as the new offensive coordinator at The University of Chicago (D-III - IL). The Maroons are considered among the elite academic institutions that play Division III athletics.

Before joining Lester's staff in Kalamazoo, he worked for him at Elmhurst (D-III - IL) as receivers coach / special teams coordinator.

When Lester left to become the quarterbacks coach at Syracuse in 2013, Derickson was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, roles he served in

After six total seasons at Elmhurst, and two as the offensive play caller where his offense led the country in time of possession and finished in the top 30 nationally in third-down conversions, he left for the offensive coordinator job at Allegheny College (D-III - PA) for two seasons.

In the school's release, head coach Chris Wilkerson shares the following on the addition of Wilkerson.

"Kyle brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of proven success to UChicago, but most importantly a great understanding of the total student-athlete experience. He is a tremendous teacher, communicator, recruiter and role model who will serve as a terrific mentor for our student-athletes."