Mack Brown tells reporters "you guys all screwed it up" after Brown, UNC lose to FSU

Mack Brown has never beaten his alma mater, Florida State, as an opposing head coach. Even again Saturday when his Tar Heels were heavily favored.

College football again on Saturday had plenty of stunners – from upsets in big games (down go top-ranked Alabama, No. 10 BYU) to shootouts in rivalry tilts across the country.

Perhaps no outcome, at least prior to Alabama's late-night loss at Texas A&M, was more stunning than the final in the Florida State at North Carolina Atlantic Coast Conference gathering.

The Tar Heels, preseason top-10 and equally with a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Sam Howell, instead were dispatched with relative ease, at home, by struggling Florida State, 35-25.

Yes, the same Seminoles who lost last month to Football Championship Subdivision program Jacksonville State.

UNC now has lost three ACC games by a combined 40 points.

"My expectation is to win every game,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “So three times we've met it and three times we haven't.”

Then Brown, who has never in his storied career beaten an FSU team, continued when asked about any disappointment in his team having already fallen well short of preseason expectations.

“The national media expectation, the expectations for us to be a top-10 team were wrong,” Brown said. “So I guess we should all be critical of the media for picking us too high, because we're not that good.

“So you guys all screwed it up."

FSU led UNC, 35-17, through three quarters and outscored its hosts 35-7 in the second and third quarters.

In the process, the Noles moved a half-game ahead of FSU in overall ACC standings at 2-2 compared to Heels' 2-3 slate.

Worse for Brown, he was dropped to 0-11 lifetime as head coach against his alma mater, Florida State.