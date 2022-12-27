Sources: Maine makes a few staff changes, including at coordinator

Maine is making some staff changes after a disappointing 2-9 season, sources share.

Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive coordinator Andrew Dresner has been let go. Dresner also coached the quarterbacks.

Dresner had been on the staff the past five seasons, the last four as the offensive play caller. He spent a short stint in December 2021 as the program's interim head coach as well.

Wide receivers coach Justin Flores and Bryan Murray have also been relieved of their duties, sources add.

