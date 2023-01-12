Skip to main content

Maine Maritime announces the reinstatement of football

Back in August two years ago, Maine Maritime (D-III) announced the decision to suspend the football program.

The tough decision came after COVID caused financial challenges.

The football program was also in the midst of a 22-game losing streak under longtime head coach Chris McKenney as well, before the decision to shut down fall athletics came.

Bringing back football at Maine Maritime was possible because of an incredible fundraising effort.

In September of 2022 Maine Maritime began a Moving the Chains Committee that spearheaded the fundraising effort. The group was able to riase over $560,000 over the next three months, according to the school's release

That figure covered 75% of the academy's unbudgeted costs to restart the program.

The school announced this week that they will compete at a sub-varsity level in 2023, and continue to build the roster in 2024 before beginning competition with a ten-game slate in 2025.

The Academy has announced that it has opened a search for its next head coach, and that will be followed by a search for two coordinators.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

