Manning Passing Academy set to return next month

The place for aspiring NFL QBs to see and be seen returns in 2021

After a hiatus in 2020, the Manning Passing Academy returns next month.

The 2021 edition will be a month later than usual. The event is usually held over the last weekend in June, but was pushed back in April to July 15-18 to give everyone ample time to get vaccinated. The 25th edition will once again to return to Thibodaux, La., and the campus of Nicholls State University.

The official purpose of the MPA is to help high school quarterbacks and skill players hone their craft and get recruited. The unofficial purpose is for current college quarterbacks begin jockeying for their place in the Quarterback Hierarchy. Not only is the first family of American sports' most high-profile position there to run the thing, they also bring in a number of football celebrities that orbit around the Manning universe -- guys like Raiders GM Mike Mayock and NFL Network analyst Charles Davis.

Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa were each among the counselors at the 2019 MPA. Of course, none of those guys became national champions, Heisman winners, top-10 picks and/or the NFL rookie of the year because they donated their time to the Manning Passing Academy; but each of those guys were well on their way to becoming the next generation of elite QBs before the Mannings solicited their help, and they all came.

With five quarterbacks going in the 2021 NFL Draft, the title of pedestal of Next Great QB is relatively open. There's a great chance the next Heisman winner and/or No. 1 pick will be in Thibodaux in mid-July; there's also a really good chance none of us know exactly who that is yet.

Here's the full list of counselors, via The Athletic's Jeff Duncan:

Myles Brennan, LSU

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

JT Daniels, Georgia

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Max Johnson, LSU

Levi Lewis, Louisiana

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Michael Penix, Indiana

Michael Pratt, Tulane

DJ Uiagaleilei, Clemson

Harrison Bailey, Tennessee

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Jake Bentley, Utah

Anthony Brown, Oregon

Jarrett Doege, West Virginia

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Gunnar Holmberg, Duke

Bo Nix, Auburn

Luke Anthony, Louisiana Tech

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Drew Plitt, Ball State

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Drew Pyne, Notre Dame

Desmond Ritter, Cincinnati

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Lindsey Scott, Nicholls

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Malik Willis, Liberty

Tyler Johnson, UAB

Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State

Cody Orgeron, McNeese

Trey Lowe, Southern Miss

Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

And while we're on the topic the Mannings, quarterback recruiting and Jeff Duncan, he wrote a great story on the pursuit of the Uber Manning -- 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning.