Sources tell FootballScoop that Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV.

Arroyo got three seasons in and went 7-23 overall. He had two years remaining on his contract.

Each season saw improvement, starting with a challenging 0-6 campaign during the COVID season in 2020. 2021 they went 2-6 and this fall they improved to 5-7.

Before taking over at UNLV, his first head coaching job, Arroyo was the offensive coordinator at Oregon, and had prior stops at Oklahoma State, with the Tampa Bay Bucs, and at Souther Miss, Cal, Wyoming, and San Jose State.

Arroyo is a veteran offensive coordinator of the college ranks at just 42 years old, holding the coordinator title at five of those stops - Oregon, Southern Miss, Cal, Wyoming, and San Jose State.

The Rebels last bowl game came in 2014 under Bobby Hauck, where they played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl and lose to North Texas 36-14.

Historically, UNLV has been a place that has been tough to win. Dating back to 1988 UNLV has put together just four winning seasons.



It will be interesting to see where administration decides to go with this opening.

