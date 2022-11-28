Skip to main content

Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV

Sources tell FootballScoop UNLV is making a change.

UPDATE >> The school has now announced this.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV.

Arroyo got three seasons in and went 7-23 overall. He had two years remaining on his contract.

Each season saw improvement, starting with a challenging 0-6 campaign during the COVID season in 2020. 2021 they went 2-6 and this fall they improved to 5-7.

Before taking over at UNLV, his first head coaching job, Arroyo was the offensive coordinator at Oregon, and had prior stops at Oklahoma State, with the Tampa Bay Bucs, and at Souther Miss, Cal, Wyoming, and San Jose State.

Arroyo is a veteran offensive coordinator of the college ranks at just 42 years old, holding the coordinator title at five of those stops - Oregon, Southern Miss, Cal, Wyoming, and San Jose State.

The Rebels last bowl game came in 2014 under Bobby Hauck, where they played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl and lose to North Texas 36-14.

Historically, UNLV has been a place that has been tough to win. Dating back to 1988 UNLV has put together just four winning seasons.

It will be interesting to see where administration decides to go with this opening.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Arizona State

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Ragle coached new Head Devil Kenny Dillingham as a high school player at powerhouse Scottsdale Chaparral.

By Zach Barnett
Texas State

A look at the Texas State search

Texas State has little history of success and infrastructure to build a sustained winning program at the FBS level, compared to its neighbors. But what the Bobcats do have: lots of interest from qualified coaches with local ties.

By Zach Barnett
GJ Kinne

Sources: GJ Kinne a strong candidate at Tulsa

A former Golden Hurricane himself, Kinne has guided Incarnate Word to the second round of the FCS playoffs in his first year on the job.

By Zach Barnett
matt-ruhle

Matt Rhule's first Nebraska staff could include pair of SEC offensive coordinators

Jake Peetz, Marcus Satterfield among top choices to join Cornhuskers, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice
Tim Lester WMU

Tim Lester and Western Michigan part ways

Tim Lester is reportedly out at Western Michigan.

By Doug Samuels
Silverfield memphis

Ryan Silverfield will reportedly return at Memphis

Silverfield is 12-12 over the last two seasons.

By Doug Samuels
Shane Beamer

South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer

Following big wins to end the year against Tennessee and Clemson, SC is working on getting Beamer a new contract.

By Doug Samuels
Dillingham Arizona State

Kenny Dillingham prioritizes high school coaches first day on job

A lot of coaches talk about relationships in their opening presser, Kenny Dillingham made sure Arizona high school coaches were a top priority for him day 1.

By Doug Samuels