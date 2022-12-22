Skip to main content

Marian brings back a familiar face as new head coach

There have been two head coaches in the history of Marian (NAIA - IN) football.

After completing a national search for a new head coach following the promotion of Mark Henninger to an assistant athletic director role, you will still only find two names that have led the Marian football program.

How is that possible?

Well, Marian's search brought them full circle to on Ted Karras Jr., who was appointed the program's very first head coach in 2006. Now he's returned to lead the Knights again.

Previously the head coach from 2006-12, where he built the program from the ground up, Karras led Marian to a national title just six years after inception in 2012. Following that successful 48-23 run at Marian, he left to become the head coach at Walsh (D-II - OH) from 2013-16, where he helped them transition from NAIA to Division II.

He landed his first head coaching opportunity at the academically prestigious Rose Hulman (D-III - IN) in 2003.

Karras spent last season as the defensive line coach and a defensive analyst at St. Francis (NAIA - IN).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

 

Tags
terms:
MariannaiaTed Karras Jr.

