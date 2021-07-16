Mario Cristobal and Oregon are adding a veteran coordinator to the staff

Jimmy Brumbaugh is joining Mario Cristobal's Ducks staff after recent stops as an assistant and coordinator in the SEC, PAC-12 and Big Ten.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Jimmy Brumbaugh, who most recently served as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Tennessee for a few weeks of the 2020 season before being let go, is joining the Oregon staff, according to a report this afternoon.

Matt Zenitz was the first to share the news, adding that he will join the Ducks support staff as an analyst.

Before joining Jeremy Pruitt's Vols staff, Brumbaugh spent one season as the co-defensive coordinator /. defensive line coach at Colorado. Just before that he held the title of co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coach at Maryland under DJ Durkin.

A former Auburn offensive lineman who went on to a brief career playing professionally, Brumbaugh has also spent time as an assistant at Kentucky, East Mississippi CC (JC), Syracuse, Louisiana tech, UT-Chattanooga (FCS) and started his coaching journey at Jacksonville State in 2004 as a student assistant.

Along with that on-the-field experience, he also spent a few seasons as an assistant strength coach for LSU in 2006-07.

The hire beefs up the Ducks support staff in the same way that Alabama has over the years in hiring veteran assistant coaches to similar roles. Cristobal served as an assistant under Saban from 2013-16, holding titles as associate head coach / offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

