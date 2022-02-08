Mario Cristobal details what goes into interviewing for a position on his staff

Interviewing for a position on Mario Cristobal's staff can take between 6-8 hours. Here's how those interviews start off and what they entail.

It may have taken him a bit longer than the 'Canes fan base would have liked, but Mario Cristobal ended up making a pair of really strong coordinator hires to his initial Miami staff.

He landed veteran SEC defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator and pried Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis away from Ann Arbor to be his offensive coordinator.

He's still got a few on-field positions to fill, but momentum is definitely swinging positively for Cristobal as he looks to finish up his staff.

In an interview with Josh Pate recently, Cristobal was asked what his interview process is like for coaches sitting on the other side of the table, and Mario could have gone on for hours about what interviewing with him entails.

Right after meeting everyone, Cristobal wastes no time getting guys on the whiteboard.

"You are right up on the board and you are asked what you do, and how you do it in your own terms. You have to give someone the ability to, whatever they're comfortable with what they do, and ask them to talk to us like we are freshman in that room for the first time and we are hearing it for the first time."

"Then, after that, the questions come and then the film comes on and then they [the assistants in the room] start asking you questions about what you coach," Cristobal goes on to explain, noting that the film and the intricate details of what the coach had just explained don't always match up.

"It's assessing your film, then assessing their film and as they talk about it and [coaches in the room] ask how you assess and how you coach and then we hop into a film evaluation session and you are going to go into detail about how you are going to write up and assess this particular player with all the critical factors that pertain to that position."

"After that, you are going to be asked to stand up and demonstrate technique, and after that you're going to be asked to stand up and present in front of the room of Day 1 of an install at that position."

"You might get lunch, if you're lucky. Then you start back up with individual meetings with each particular person, talking about recruiting philosophy and your experience at each part of the country and wherever you have recruited, how you handle a daily schedule, and how you handle a spring schedule and how you set up for the year. Is it by position? Is it by area?"

Cristobal stops there, noting all that he's laid out above usually takes about 2-3 hours and adds that his interviews typically last between 6-8 hours.

Hear his full answer in the clip.

Why coaches choose QwikCut - From Ben Blackmon: