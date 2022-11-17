Skip to main content

Mario Cristobal has a blunt message for disgruntled parents

As parents of players take to social media to complain about playing time, Mario Cristobal offers up a simple, blunt message for them.

Typically, it's widely believed that one of the perks of coaching at the college level is that you don't have nearly as many issues with parents as you may have as a high school coach.

Mario Cristobal is having a bit of a different experience than that in his first season at Miami.

Parents of Miami players have been vocal on Twitter over the past few weeks for a variety of reasons with their comments directed towards Miami's assistant coaches. Most of the critical tweets have since been deleted.

In a blowout win over Georgia Tech last week that saw many freshman players get on the field, the father of freshman corner Khamauri Rodgers' lashed out by tagging secondary coach Jamile Addae in a tweet that said "You are a piece of work, but it's all good. I'm going to pray for you and your family; you obviously have serious issues."

A few weeks ago, Key'Shawn Smith's mother took aim at offensive coordinator Josh Gattis by sharing:

“If you an offensive coordinator who walks in meeting tells his team they are the Worst Team ever! Would you still want to play for him. I heard of tough coaches but [that's] just stupid. I wonder if USC coach [talks to] his team like that.”

Asked during his media availability yesterday about instances like that, Cristobal shared how important it is for kids to handle that kind of thing in a "face-to-face manner)

“I haven’t had a parent do that with me. I haven’t had somebody come up to me with it.

"I’m a parent myself, and it’s important to teach our own children to handle stuff like adults in a face-to-face manner."

"A parent is free and welcome to pick up their son if they’re not happy with their playing time," was his simple solution.

The rebuild continues for Cristobal at Miami this weekend as the 5-5 Canes hope to get bowl eligible as they head to Clemson Saturday before wrapping up the year home against Pitt.

