Mario Cristobal is reportedly adding another FBS offensive coordinator to staff

Frank Ponce, the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State, is reportedly joining Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami

The additions of both Kevin Steele (DC) and Josh Gattis became official today for Mario Cristobal's new staff at Miami, and the new leader of the 'Canes isn't done making a splash just yet.

Cristobal is reportedly set to bring another FBS offensive coordinator on board.

Gary Ferman of Rivals shares that Appalachian State offensive coordinator Frank Ponce is expected to join the staff as quarterbacks coach.

App State's offense ranked among the top 35 in college football in scoring, rushing offense, total offense, and first downs last season.

Ponce and Cristobal have a history in The Sunshine State, as he previously served as Mario's wide receivers coach at FIU from 20017-12. 

While he's giving up his coordinator title with the move, Ponce will have the unique chance to learn under last year's Broyles Award winner in Gattis, who played in instrumental role in the Wolverines run to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff this past season.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

