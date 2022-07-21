Skip to main content

Mario Cristobal: "There's no such thing as 'little things'"

Mario Cristobal believes that when you're rebuilding a program like he is at Miami, there's no such thing as "little things."

Coaching 101 will teach you that in order to win games, you first have to learn how to not beat yourself.

Last year's Miami Hurricanes were a case study in that under Manny Diaz, as the 2021 'Canes developed a reputation for shooting themselves in the foot with mistakes and penalties during critical situations during more than a handful of situations.

When new head coach Mario Cristobal was asked about those issues by Brandon Marcello at ACC Media Day,  he shared an interesting perspective on his vision for rebuilding the program.

"You know how people say, 'It's the little things?' Well, if it's a thing, it's a big thing, there are no little things, right? Throw the little things out."

"If it is a thing related to being successful and being more productive and positive, it has got to be at the same level of importance as anything else."

"I think our guys have come to grow to understand that and are learning more and more. WE've got a long way to go and we feel like we're working our way there and we've made a lot of progress and now we've just got to keep rolling."

Cristobal will have the advantage having the crowd on their side for the first handful of games with four of their first five games at home, opening with Bethune-Cookman (FCS) before hosting Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee State, and then opening ACC play with UNC.

 Their only road trip in those first five weeks is a trip to Texas A&M to take on Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

