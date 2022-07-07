Skip to main content

Mark Richt is returning to the sidelines

Mark Rich is planning a brief return to the sidelines in 2023.

Mark Richt, who is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame this year, stepped away from coaching back in 2018 after three seasons at his alma mater, Miami and hasn't been back on the sidelines since.

However, that's about to change.

Richt was chosen to serve as the head coach of the Polynesian Bowl, featuring 100 high school seniors set to be played on January 20th, 2023. 

In a statement, Richt shared, “The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is going to be an amazing experience. I look forward to celebrating culture and coaching the nation’s best players in paradise.”

Richt, who won 145 games while leading Georgia for fifteen seasons, has spent his time away from the sidelines as an analyst for the ACC Network. He also opened up last summer about his ongoing battle with a Parkinson's diagnosis. 

The game will be televised on NFL Network and will take place at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu.

On the other sideline will be former NFL coaching veteran Romeo Crennell. Richt will lead team Ocean (Makai) and Crennell will head Team Mountain (Mauka).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

