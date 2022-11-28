Skip to main content

Mark Stoops begins staff changes at Kentucky

Running backs coach John Settle reportedly will not return.

Mark Stoops has begun to make changes to his staff in Lexington.

Multiple outlets now share that running backs coach John Settle is no longer with the program.

Settle earned $475k this past season.

June would have marked the end of Settle's two year contract. He also served as co-special teams coordinator for the program.

Settle joined Stoops' staff from Wisconsin, and he had previous successful stops at Pitt, Fresno State, and in the NFL with the Browns and Panthers.

Stoops, who is 66-58 overall with two 10-win seasons to his credit in 2021 and 2018, recently agreed to a contract extension that will ties him to the Wildcats through 2031 where he joined the $9 million per year club.

While the year started with high expectations, Kentucky ended the year 7-5 and 3-5 in SEC play, so additional changes to the staff are widely expected.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for all the latest.

Tags
terms:
Mark Stoopsjohn settleKentucky

You May Like

utpb

Sources: Texas Permian Basin making change atop football program

By John Brice
HughFreeze

Sources: Auburn is hiring Hugh Freeze

At Ole Miss, Freeze defeated Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons and became the first SEC coach in 17 seasons to defeat Auburn, Alabama and LSU in the same season. He's now set to head the Auburn program.

By Scott Roussel
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says Colorado has offered him its head coaching job; "They're not the only ones"

Coach Prime has resurrected Jackson State football in two full seasons, playing again for the SWAC title this weekend

By John Brice
Broyles Award

2022 Broyles Award announces five finalists

Three offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators made the final cut.

By Doug Samuels
Darrell Dickey

Report: Darrell Dickey will not return as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator

The move was widely expected, though it has very little to do with Dickey himself.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 12.56.18 PM

Uniforms for the Army v. Navy game have been unveiled

Who wins the head-to-head uniform battle between the two service academies this year?

By Doug Samuels
UNLV

Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV

Sources tell FootballScoop that UNLV is making a change.

By Doug Samuels
Arizona State

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Ragle coached new Head Devil Kenny Dillingham as a high school player at powerhouse Scottsdale Chaparral.

By Zach Barnett