Mark Stoops begins staff changes at Kentucky

Mark Stoops has begun to make changes to his staff in Lexington.

Multiple outlets now share that running backs coach John Settle is no longer with the program.

Settle earned $475k this past season.

June would have marked the end of Settle's two year contract. He also served as co-special teams coordinator for the program.

Settle joined Stoops' staff from Wisconsin, and he had previous successful stops at Pitt, Fresno State, and in the NFL with the Browns and Panthers.

Stoops, who is 66-58 overall with two 10-win seasons to his credit in 2021 and 2018, recently agreed to a contract extension that will ties him to the Wildcats through 2031 where he joined the $9 million per year club.

While the year started with high expectations, Kentucky ended the year 7-5 and 3-5 in SEC play, so additional changes to the staff are widely expected.

