Kentucky inks Mark Stoops to yet another extension

The 2022 season was not the one Kentucky hoped to have. As recently as Oct. 1, the Wildcats were 3-0, ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and driving for the win at No. 14 Ole Miss. Kentucky lost that game, and has since dropped four of the last six. The Wildcats are 6-5 are projected to be underdogs heading into the Governor's Cup game with rival Louisville.

That said, a disappointing 6-5 season underscores the job Mark Stoops has done in elevating the expectations for UK football. It will be the seventh consecutive bowl season on the bluegrass. Before the Stoops era, Kentucky only dared to dream of finding disappointment in a 7-5 or 6-6 season.

Because of that, Kentucky has extended Stoops's contract by three years, complete with a more than $2 million raise for the 2023 season.

The news was reported by Kentucky Sports Radio, who noted that the extension was done last week and not shared with the news media. Stoops took the Kentucky job in November 2012 and has since signed six extensions in 10 seasons.

“We have been working on this for over a month and are glad to have it finalized,” AD Barnhart said in a press release attached to the amended contract. “Continuity has become more and more important in today’s landscape, and make no mistake about it, the job that Coach Stoops has done is well known and highly regarded throughout the college football world.

“This extension also recognizes what Coach Stoops has done over the past decade, with unprecedented achievements in the history of Kentucky football, and reinforces his commitment to UK as we strive for continued success in the future.”

The extension is the second in less than a year for Stoops. Last December as Kentucky worked toward a 10-win season and an AP Top 20 ranking, he signed an extension that kept him at Kentucky through 2027 with a salary that started at $6.75 million and topped out at $8 million. He would have made $7 million in 2023. Stoops will now earn $8.65 million next season, though the contract does not appear to have annual escalators.

Stoops's deal pointedly pays him more than the $8.5 million John Calipari earns coaching the No. 4-ranked Kentucky men's basketball team this season.

The season began with Stoops taking offense to Calipari categorizing UK as a basketball school.

“I’m very appreciative of (President Dr. Eli Capilouto) and Mitch Barnhart for the relationship we have and the consistent commitment they have shown to the program,” Stoops said in the same release. “The continuity we’ve had has been crucial to our growth and is even more important as we move forward with the changes in college football.

“As Mitch said, we’ve been working on this for awhile, as I wanted to reaffirm my commitment. I’ve loved it here and am excited about our future.”