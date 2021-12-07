Mark Whipple reportedly resigns at Pitt; where to next?

It appears Mark Whipple is poised to capitalize on Pitt's breakthrough season.

The Pittsburgh offensive coordinator resigned from his post on Tuesday according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, three days after helping the Panthers obtain their first ACC championship. He is not expected to coach the Panthers against Michigan State in the Dec. 30 Peach Bowl.

The Panthers rank third in the nation at 43 points per game. They're one of five FBS teams to average more than 500 yards per game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was named the ACC offensive player of the year and a Heisman Trophy finalist for a season in which he ranks among the national top 10 in passing yards, passing efficiency, yards per attempt (min.: 400 attempts), and touchdown passes.

Whipple had been on Pat Narduzzi's staff for three seasons following a 5-year run as the head coach at UMass.

The 64-year-old is expected to be in high demand this winter.

Sources share with FootballScoop that there have been some family health issues that likely weighed into his decision.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.