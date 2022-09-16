Skip to main content

Marshall experiences in-season coaching change

Six days after scoring one of the biggest wins in school history, offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has reportedly left Marshall's staff.

Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned, Paul Swann of ESPN941 in Huntington, W. Va., reported Friday. A source has confirmed the news to FootballScoop. 

Sources said the move was for personal reasons and not related to due to on-field performance. 

The move comes six days after the Thundering Herd scored one of the biggest victories in school history, a 26-21 win at No. 8 Notre Dame, and a day before the Herd visits Bowling Green (5 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Marshall ran for 219 yards on 4.4 a carry in the Notre Dame victory.

Morrissey came to Huntington in 2021, an original member of Charles Huff's staff. Huff and Morrissey worked together at Mississippi State in 2018, when Huff was the assistant head coach, run game coordinator and running backs coach, and Morrissey a quality control coach working with the offensive line.

Morrissey previously coached offensive lines at Austin Peay, Princeton, Bryant and Fordham. He coached at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, Ore., before joining Huff's Marshall staff.

FootballScoop will update this story as news develops. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman losing staff member to NFL opportunity

The Razorbacks director of player development is leaving for a job with the Falcons.

By Doug Samuels
heupel

Josh Heupel's new deal includes $1 million raise

Details of Heupel's reward for progress shown in his debut season include $1 million raise and raises and extensions for coordinators and assistants.

By Doug Samuels
App State

The Sun Belt makes a Times Square statement

Coming off wins in College Station, South Bend and Lincoln, the Sun Belt has now planted its flag in the nucleus of American culture.

By Zach Barnett
Steve Sarkisian 2

Don't ask Steve Sarkisian who's going to start at quarterback, okay?

With Quinn Ewers out, Texas has to choose between a gimpy QB2 or a completely inexperienced QB3. Sark isn't ready to let us know who it'll be.

By Zach Barnett
Penn State Auburn

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 3

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the relevant college football games this weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Dave Clawson 2

Dave Clawson pens letter to injured Syracuse player

Wake Forest won't see Syracuse until one of their final games of the season, but this is an absolute class act move from Dave Clawson.

By Doug Samuels
NU OU line

FootballScoop Weekend Lookahead: Talking, writing through college football's biggest games

The entire FootballScoop staff joins in for a lively discussion and breakdown of Miami-Texas A&M, LSU-Mississippi State, Nebraska-Oklahoma and many more games

By John Brice
MarcusFreemanCatholic

Marcus Freeman joins Catholic Church

By Scott Roussel