Marshall experiences in-season coaching change

Six days after scoring one of the biggest wins in school history, offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has reportedly left Marshall's staff.

Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned, Paul Swann of ESPN941 in Huntington, W. Va., reported Friday. A source has confirmed the news to FootballScoop.

Sources said the move was for personal reasons and not related to due to on-field performance.

The move comes six days after the Thundering Herd scored one of the biggest victories in school history, a 26-21 win at No. 8 Notre Dame, and a day before the Herd visits Bowling Green (5 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Marshall ran for 219 yards on 4.4 a carry in the Notre Dame victory.

Morrissey came to Huntington in 2021, an original member of Charles Huff's staff. Huff and Morrissey worked together at Mississippi State in 2018, when Huff was the assistant head coach, run game coordinator and running backs coach, and Morrissey a quality control coach working with the offensive line.

Morrissey previously coached offensive lines at Austin Peay, Princeton, Bryant and Fordham. He coached at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, Ore., before joining Huff's Marshall staff.

