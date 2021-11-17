Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Publish date:

Matt Campbell: Winning the Big 12 was never my goal

With many in Ames expecting a year where the Cyclones were capable of bringing home a Big 12 title, Matt Campbell makes it clear he's had one goal that remains intact, and a conference championship was never it.
Author:

Heading into this season, returning a lot of talent from a team that played in the Big 12 title game in 2020, there were high expectations for the Iowa State program including many who felt a Big 12 title was the goal.

However, despite quickly building the Cyclones into a top 25 team and perennial Big 12 title contender, a conference championship was never the goal in 2021 for head coach Matt Campbell.

Asked by a reporter yesterday how he views goals, Campbell was quick to point out to the reporter that his goal is a lot more simple than winning the league.

"Not me. That was never my goal," Campbell interjected with a finger up.

"My goal has always been one thing, and that is to become the best version of ourselves that we can become. So you've never heard me say that word once, you've only heard me talk about becoming the best version of yourself that you can be, and really, my challenge for this year's team was to become the 'greatest together' team in the history of Iowa State football."

"So far, all of our goals are still intact, from a coach Campbell standpoint. Now, could our players have other goals and aspirations? Sure. Do I want them to have great goals and aspirations? Sure."

"But that is not coach Campbell's goal. That was never said by me."

Iowa State currently sits behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor in the Big 12 standings at 4-3 in the league and 6-4 overall. The Cyclones have games remaining at Oklahoma and home against TCU.

You May Like

Cory Sauter

Southwest Minnesota State announces coaching change

Cory Sauter has stepped down after 12 seasons on the job.

1 hour ago
Friends Univ

Friends University finds their new head coach from within the conference

Friends University (NAIA - KS) didn't have to look for for their new head coach, as they tab an architect of one of the more impressive small school turnarounds from within their own league in Terry Harrison.

1 hour ago
Lincoln Riley Spencer Rattler

Lincoln Riley addresses speculation about LSU job

Lincoln Riley has accomplished a lot with the Sooners, which means being linked to some good college football jobs when they open up. Today he was asked how he handles being linked to the LSU opening.

19 hours ago
Graceland IA

Graceland is looking for a new head coach

Graceland (NAIA - IA) is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with head coach Nate Robinson.

20 hours ago
Shane Beamer

Shane Beamer addresses Virginia Tech opening

“We didn’t put that sign up over there at Williams-Brice Stadium that said ‘Welcome Home’ because it was trendy, this is home for me,” he said.

20 hours ago
Fumble Recovery Eagles

There are two types of fumbles...

The Eagles group fumbles into two categories - city fumbles and country fumbles.

21 hours ago
Drew Gibbs Ramapo HS

Legendary New Jersey high school coach Drew Gibbs passes after emergency surgery

Drew Gibbs, a legendary high school coach in New Jersey, has passed this morning after complications from an emergency surgery

23 hours ago
Sam Houston

Who's in and who's out heading into FCS Selection Sunday?

A look at where things stand in FCS heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

20 hours ago