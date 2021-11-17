Matt Campbell: Winning the Big 12 was never my goal

With many in Ames expecting a year where the Cyclones were capable of bringing home a Big 12 title, Matt Campbell makes it clear he's had one goal that remains intact, and a conference championship was never it.

Heading into this season, returning a lot of talent from a team that played in the Big 12 title game in 2020, there were high expectations for the Iowa State program including many who felt a Big 12 title was the goal.

However, despite quickly building the Cyclones into a top 25 team and perennial Big 12 title contender, a conference championship was never the goal in 2021 for head coach Matt Campbell.

Asked by a reporter yesterday how he views goals, Campbell was quick to point out to the reporter that his goal is a lot more simple than winning the league.

"Not me. That was never my goal," Campbell interjected with a finger up.

"My goal has always been one thing, and that is to become the best version of ourselves that we can become. So you've never heard me say that word once, you've only heard me talk about becoming the best version of yourself that you can be, and really, my challenge for this year's team was to become the 'greatest together' team in the history of Iowa State football."

"So far, all of our goals are still intact, from a coach Campbell standpoint. Now, could our players have other goals and aspirations? Sure. Do I want them to have great goals and aspirations? Sure."

"But that is not coach Campbell's goal. That was never said by me."

Iowa State currently sits behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor in the Big 12 standings at 4-3 in the league and 6-4 overall. The Cyclones have games remaining at Oklahoma and home against TCU.