From player to head coach in six years' time

In 2015, Matt Myers was an all-conference linebacker for Kansas Wesleyan. On Friday, he was named their head coach.

Kansas Wesleyan may have inadvertently set a modern-day college football record with its latest head coaching hire.

In 2015, Matt Myers was an all-conference linebacker for the Coyotes. On Friday, he was named their head coach.

"Matt Myers has an unmatched passion for Coyote football. He has seen this program from every angle possible – as a player, as a coach on both sides of the ball, and now as the leader of our storied football program," AD Steve Wilson said. "Matt has been an integral part of this era of success for Kansas Wesleyan football and is the perfect fit to continue our success and reach new heights for the football program."

Myers originally joined the program in 2006 as an honorable mention All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference linebacker. He then took a leave of absence while his wife, Sara, pursued her medical degree. Then-head coach Matt Drinkall recruited Myers to re-join the program in 2013.

Myers was a Second Team All-KCAC linebacker by his senior year of 2015, then immediately joined the coaching staff upon graduation, working in a variety of roles -- offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, head strength coach, and even coordinator of the program's community service program.

Matt and Sara Myers also adopted a special needs child, who passed away last summer.

Myers was the offensive coordinator for a KWU team that reached the NAIA semifinals in 2018, and was named the 2021 NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year by the AFCA as KWU's defensive coordinator, a year that saw the Coyotes go 11-2 and reach the NAIA quarterfinals. That success allowed Myers Hendrickson to land the Western Illinois head coaching position.

Overall, Kansas Wesleyan is 61-11 (44-7 in KCAC play) with Myers in the program.

"Throughout my life, I have dreamed of being the head coach at Kansas Wesleyan University. Now I have the honor to live that dream," Myers said. "Top to bottom, Kansas Wesleyan is about excellence, and you have my pledge that I will carry forward that tradition. I know Kansas Wesleyan University, I believe in Kansas Wesleyan University, and I call Kansas Wesleyan University home. I'd like to thank President Thompson, Ken Oliver, and Steve Wilson for this opportunity and their support. My wife, Sara, and my family are fortunate to be a part of such a great community."