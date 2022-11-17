Skip to main content

Matt Walter's eight-year run at Northwestern Oklahoma State ends

Matt Walter has resigned after leading the Northwestern Oklahoma State program for eight seasons.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II) has begun their search for a new head coach.

Matt Walter, who led the program the past eight seasons, has resigned.

Walter, who is a graduate and former standout player for the school, led the program to a 1-10 finish this past fall and was 23-54 overall.

Before coming back to Northwestern Oklahoma State, Walter served as the offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator at Emporia State (D-II - KS), where he led some of the best offenses in D-II football, and also previously worked with the strength program at New Mexico State.

Northwestern Oklahoma State plays in the Great American Conference.

