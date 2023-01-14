Maurice Drayton fills out initial The Citadel staff

With contacts spanning his multiple decades in coaching at both the collegiate and NFL levels, Maurice Drayton has quickly assembled his first full staff at The Citadel.

As FootballScoop previously noted, Patrick Covington is coming to Charleston, S.C., to be The Citadel's offensive coordinator; Raleigh Jackson, most recently a key staff member at resurgent Central Arkansas, is set to be defensive coordinator.

Jackson is a former Bulldogs letterwinner whose father was a longtime prep coach in South Carolina.

Another former Bulldog who played under famed coach Bobby Ross, Keith Jones, also is joining the staff. He's got decades of experience, including stints at both Navy and Virginia Tech.

Continuing the theme of rebuilding within The Citadel family, Drayton is bringing on board David Sollazzo and Everette Sands for assistant coaching positions.

Danny Lewis, who played in the 'Holy City' at Charleston Southern, is joining the staff, as is Jordan Pu'u-Robinson -- a former Hawaii standout who played for Norm Chow while a member of the Rainbow Warriors' program.

Both Joe Call and Dom Allen were retained by Drayton from their previous roles.