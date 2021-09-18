Tucker on win at Miami: We wanted to drag them into the deep water

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has his Spartans rolling, and they physically took the game to host Miami Saturday.

Michigan State had dragged host and 24th-ranked Miami up and down the field Saturday in South Florida.

The Spartans had led the game's final 33 minutes, most of that time by double digits, en route to a resounding 38-17 victory that's certain to get Michigan State into the national polls next week.

Miami was forced into four turnovers, lost time of possession and converted just 6-for-17 third-down attempts.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker, leading this revival in East Lansing, Michigan, had a simple message after the victory.

“We wanted to drag them into the deep water,” Tucker told reporters post-game. “Where we live.

“With the strain and the struggle and the pressure.”

The host Hurricanes, a last-minute win last week against Appalachian State from now being 0-3 with blowout-losses to both Sparty and earlier Alabama, couldn't handle whatever Michigan State did.

In addition to the four turnovers, Miami also was penalized 10 times – taking the season total to 23.

It all left Miami coach Manny Diaz telling reporters his message to recruits is to come help the Hurricanes fix their woes.

Tucker, meanwhile, is letting his latest statement win speak for itself.

“What does (the win) say about our program” Tucker replied when asked about the message delivered. “It's going to reinforce all the things that we preach.”

The Spartans will seek to go 4-0 next weekend when they host Big Ten foe Nebraska, a 23-16 loser to Oklahoma Saturday in a game that dropped the Cornhuskers to 2-2.