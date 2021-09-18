September 18, 2021
Publish date:

Tucker on win at Miami: We wanted to drag them into the deep water

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has his Spartans rolling, and they physically took the game to host Miami Saturday.
Author:

Michigan State had dragged host and 24th-ranked Miami up and down the field Saturday in South Florida.

The Spartans had led the game's final 33 minutes, most of that time by double digits, en route to a resounding 38-17 victory that's certain to get Michigan State into the national polls next week.

Miami was forced into four turnovers, lost time of possession and converted just 6-for-17 third-down attempts.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker, leading this revival in East Lansing, Michigan, had a simple message after the victory.

“We wanted to drag them into the deep water,” Tucker told reporters post-game. “Where we live.

“With the strain and the struggle and the pressure.”

The host Hurricanes, a last-minute win last week against Appalachian State from now being 0-3 with blowout-losses to both Sparty and earlier Alabama, couldn't handle whatever Michigan State did.

In addition to the four turnovers, Miami also was penalized 10 times – taking the season total to 23.

It all left Miami coach Manny Diaz telling reporters his message to recruits is to come help the Hurricanes fix their woes.

Tucker, meanwhile, is letting his latest statement win speak for itself.

“What does (the win) say about our program” Tucker replied when asked about the message delivered. “It's going to reinforce all the things that we preach.”

The Spartans will seek to go 4-0 next weekend when they host Big Ten foe Nebraska, a 23-16 loser to Oklahoma Saturday in a game that dropped the Cornhuskers to 2-2.

You May Like

terps win

Friday Night Chaos: Louisville, Maryland win in stunning fashion

Cardinals get much-needed win vs. UCF with late pick-6; Maryland walks off versus host Illinois

bishop.jpg

Watch: Prep power Bishop Gorman loses 24-7 lead in less than 90 seconds

The Las Vegas powerhouse school had a seemingly commanding lead, but Chandler (AZ) engineered a stunning last-minute comeback to win.

LSU-tigerstadium

LSU bets on major partnership with Caesars Palace

The Tigers' athletics program are the first in the SEC and among the most prominent sports partners for the mega gambling entity.

Bruce Barnum

FCS coach offers to buy beer for anyone who attends this weekend's game

Bruce Barnum is offering an afternoon of good football and a free beer for all those who attend Portland State's game with Western Oregon.

Ryan Day

As Ryan Day nears decision on defensive changes, he's "not worried about feelings"

There's a lot to take into account for Ryan Day as he contemplates changes on defense heading into this weekend's game against Tulsa, but feelings will not be one of those things.

BEST-WORST-HEADER-WK1

EdjVarsity - NFL Best and Worst Decisions and Execution (Week 1)

nebraska oklahoma

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 3

Nebraska at Oklahoma, a former conference rivalry that doesn't happen often, and Alabama at Florida, a conference game that also doesn't happen often, headline this week's slate.

Eddie Gran

Kentucky bringing Gran back into the mix

Former UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is returning to the Wildcats' football program in an unspecified role.