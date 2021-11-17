Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Michigan State working to make Mel Tucker highest-paid Big Ten coach with new extension

The extension would offer Tucker nearly $100 million to remain in East Lansing.
On Friday, FootballScoop reported Michigan State had placed a massive new contract in front of Mel Tucker in order to fend him off from interest from LSU. "Sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that Tucker has an offer effectively in hand from MSU leaders to both extend the length and raise the salary in Tucker's current pact," our John Brice wrote.

Today, multiple reports in Michigan have added numbers to that report.

The Detroit Free Press reports Michigan State is preparing to offer Tucker a 10-year, $95 million extension that would make him the highest-paid coach in Big Ten history.

The podcast "Inside the Locker Room," hosted by two former Spartans players, reported that prominent boosters Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre will provide the funds.

Tucker is 11-6 as Michigan State's coach. Following a 2-5 debut in which he did not hold spring practice, Tucker has authored one of college football's biggest turnarounds this fall. The Spartans are 9-1 and ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. With a win at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan State would be a win away from clinching the Big Ten East with a clear path to the national championship.

