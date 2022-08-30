Skip to main content

Mel Tucker hits on the most overlooked aspect of coaching continuity

"You can't have chaos on the headsets. You can't have a guy thinking he's Brent Musburger," Tucker explained yesterday

Being able to retain quality assistant coaches year after year is becoming harder and harder to do in major college football as coaching salaries continue to climb. 

After an impressive turnaround last season at Michigan State, Mel Tucker returns a majority of his staff in East Lansing

Sure, after coaching Kenneth Walker III to the most dominant season by a Spartan running back ever, key assistant Will Peagler left to join Billy Napier's staff coaching the tight ends at Florida, and there were a few other position coach changes on the Spartans staff, but all three coordinators are back for a third season in East Lansing and each are surrounded by guys they have a familiarity and history with.

Like so many others, (outside Nick Saban who has found a way to simply reload his staffs over the years) that coaching continuity peice is critical for Michigan State as they look to take the next step in their program development.

As important as continuity is, one thing that never gets mentioned when it comes to that continuity is game day communication.

Mel Tucker hit on that yesterday in his presser, sharing that guys knowing when, and how to talk on the headsets is an important piece of continuity.

"You can't have chaos on the headsets. You can't have a guy that thinks he's Brent Musburger and he's going to commentate the game while the game is being played and now the coordinator can't make the call, and you can't get the down and distance and you can't get the hash or the personnel because this guy...he's out of his mind watching the game."

"We've all had our Brent Musburger moments. Stuff happens and guys are like, "Oh my God, he's wide open!'"

"We don't need that right now, give us the down and distance, give us the hash, give us the personnel so we can make the call and the next play."

Hear more from Tucker in the clip.

