Mel Tucker losing an assistant to NFL opportunity

Camp is underway and the Spartans are losing assistant offensive line coach Jarrod James to an opportunity with the Houston Texans

Mel Tucker and the Spartans are looking to build on their special 11-win season last fall while replacing some significant contributors on both sides of the ball.

They will now also have to deal with losing a key staff member after the start of camp as well.

Spartans assistant offensive line coach Jarrod James is leaving East Lansing for an opportunity in the NFL.

James, who just completed a Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship internship, announced on social media this morning that he has accepted an offensive assistant position with the Houston Texans.

During his time with the program, James solidified himself as the right-hand man to offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic as Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III finished the second leading rusher in the country with over 136 yards per game.

James tweeted the news, along with a thank you and farewell to the program this morning.