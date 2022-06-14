Mel Tucker talks their commitment to social media as recruiting surges

Over the past several weeks, Michigan State has rode the momentum of a great fall season and carried it over to recruiting where they've found success that few probably expected.

The Spartans 247 commitment list currently shows a total of six 4-star pledges from hotbeds like Florida, Texas and Tennessee. They currently sit at 15th in the national rankings, ahead of Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and a host of other schools that traditionally recruit at a top-20 level.

Granted, Mel Tucker has been highly regarded as an outstanding recruiter for years now, dating back to his days as an assistant coach at Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia and he's filled his staff with solid recruiters as well who understand his vision for the program.

One part of his vision that he's really doubled down on since arriving in East Lansing has been the side of social media and branding. The Spartans image has really transformed quickly as the reigns were handed from Mark Dantonio to Mel Tucker a few years ago.

In a conversation with the guys on Inside the Locker Room, Tucker talked up their commitment to social media and branding since his arrival.

"We have a creative department with graphic designers, motion graphics, and photographers and things like that and we are very, very active on social media where we've got four people in our football space here dedicated just to that. Presenting and building our brand and helping players that we have on the team right now build their brand."

Tucker goes on to share that he has two sons, age 17 and 19 right now and adds, "we know what's important to these young men in recruiting, and we have a lot to offer here at Michigan State."

"It's about selling our program and we use all of the tools at we have available to do that, whether it's social media or when people come here on official visits or unofficial visits."

That commitment to selling the program was on display recently as the Tucker and his staff hosted a handful of top targets with a luxury car photoshoot at midfield of Spartan Stadium. The approach of bringing cars in has become more and more common the past few years, giving recruits an extra method to "flex" on social media after they leave campus.

Hear more from Tucker in the clip.