Skip to main content

Mel Tucker talks their commitment to social media as recruiting surges

Michigan State's commitment to branding and social media is showing results in their latest recruiting haul.

Over the past several weeks, Michigan State has rode the momentum of a great fall season and carried it over to recruiting where they've found success that few probably expected.

The Spartans 247 commitment list currently shows a total of six 4-star pledges from hotbeds like Florida, Texas and Tennessee. They currently sit at 15th in the national rankings, ahead of Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and a host of other schools that traditionally recruit at a top-20 level.

Granted, Mel Tucker has been highly regarded as an outstanding recruiter for years now, dating back to his days as an assistant coach at Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia and he's filled his staff with solid recruiters as well who understand his vision for the program.

One part of his vision that he's really doubled down on since arriving in East Lansing has been the side of social media and branding. The Spartans image has really transformed quickly as the reigns were handed from Mark Dantonio to Mel Tucker a few years ago.

In a conversation with the guys on Inside the Locker Room, Tucker talked up their commitment to social media and branding since his arrival.

"We have a creative department with graphic designers,  motion graphics, and photographers and things like that and we are very, very active on social media where we've got four people in our football space here dedicated just to that. Presenting and building our brand and helping players that we have on the team right now build their brand."

Tucker goes on to share that he has two sons, age 17 and 19 right now and adds, "we know what's important to these young men in recruiting, and we have a lot to offer here at Michigan State."

"It's about selling our program and we use all of the tools at we have available to do that, whether it's social media or when people come here on official visits or unofficial visits."

That commitment to selling the program was on display recently as the Tucker and his staff hosted a handful of top targets with a luxury car photoshoot at midfield of Spartan Stadium. The approach of bringing cars in has become more and more common the past few years, giving recruits an extra method to "flex" on social media after they leave campus.

Hear more from Tucker in the clip.

You May Like

Mount Rushmore

The 8 best/worst non-sporting venues to host a football game

A decade after abandoning the idea, college basketball will once again put a basketball game on an aircraft carrier. It's time for college football to up the ante.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Rod Smith

Rich Rodriguez fills offensive coordinator spot at Jacksonville State

After working under him at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, Rod Smith is back on Rich Rod's staff at Jax State.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
ncaa stock 2

Sources: Countable coaches rule closer to being removed, possible changes to NCAA recruiting

College coaching staffs could be poised for significant expansion if this measure passes, as sources expect, and recruiting calendars could potential get a major change

By John Brice22 hours ago
SJSU court

Is this the new trend coming to a stadium near you?

Could your favorite team's next playing surface include glow-in-the-dark elements?

By Doug SamuelsJun 13, 2022
Jimbo Fisher Nick Saban

Texas A&M wanted Nick Saban fined, suspended for comments

Emails show Texas A&M's leadership wanted a public apology and multiple punishments for Nick Saban's suggestion that the Aggies "bought every player on their team."

By Zach BarnettJun 13, 2022
PJ Fleck

The time PJ Fleck called a middle school girls basketball game

Before he was a star receiver in the MAC, an NFL contributor, and a Big Ten head coach, Kaneland High School three-sport star PJ Fleck was a TV basketball analyst.

By Zach BarnettJun 13, 2022
Delta State

Sources: Delta State to fill coordinator role with former assistant

Former Statesmen D-line coach Chance Albertswerth is set to return to Delta State as defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach BarnettJun 10, 2022
Big 12 logo

Cincinnati, UCF and Houston set Big 12 timeline

Cincy, UCF and Houston reportedly have reached a deal on when they'll be allowed to leave the AAC for the Big 12.

By Doug SamuelsJun 10, 2022