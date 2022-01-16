Skip to main content

Memphis has reportedly found their new offensive coordinator

Ryan Silverfield is reportedly tabbing a veteran coach to fill his offensive coordinator vacancy at Memphis.

Ryan Silverfield moved swiftly to fill the offensive coordinator opening that was left open following Kevin Johns taking the same job at Duke.

Memphis is reportedly landing a coordinator whose unit ranked in the top 25 nationally in a number of major categories.

According to the Commercial Appeal, Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey will be the new offensive coordinator for Silverfield and the Tigers.

A number of other outlets have reported the same.

At Marshall last season, Cramsey's offense was a balanced attack that ranked among the top 30 nationally in total offense, passing, and scoring.

Cramsey was one of the few coaches retained by new head coach Charles Huff heading into his first season.

Cramsey, who previously served as the offensive coordinator at Sam Houston State (FCS - TX) when they led the FCS in nearly all major statistical categories back in 2017, has also held the coordinator title at Nevada, Montana State, FIU and New Hampshire.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
MarshallMemphis

