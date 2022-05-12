Skip to main content

Memphis set to modernize their stadium with major renovations

Memphis is set to pour $150-$200 million into some major stadium renovations that will modernize where the Tigers call home.

Memphis' Liberty Stadium is set to welcome some major renovations.

The decision comes after the university spent the last several months deciding between a building a new stadium and significant renovations.

Ultimately, the decision was made to renovate the current stadium, but from the renderings, when all is said and done it's going to look like a whole new venue.

Today, the city of Memphis those plans to modernize the football stadium with an estimated cost of between $150 million - $200 million

“We started this process with a specific set of transformational goals in mind, and this renovation hits all of them,” Memphis VP and Director of Athletics Laird Veatch shared in a release. “It will demonstrate our commitment to sustainable competitive and recruiting success, provide a tremendous, upgraded fan experience and secure positive long-term economic impacts for our University and City, all while taking advantage of the current stadium infrastructure and the investments already underway at Liberty Park.”

The new project will include a "transformation" of the west side of the stadium that will include premium seating options, family boxes on the north end for a party deck patio on the south end for students.

Also included in the renovation will be what they are calling a "hospitality experience" within the halo that will surround the stadium.

Construction is expected to be wrapped up in time for kickoff to the 2025 season.

Take a look at some renderings.

Memphis Stadium 2

Via @MemphisFB

Memphis Stadium 3

Via @MemphisFB

Memphis Stadium 4

Via @MemphisFB

Memphis Stadium

Via @MemphisFB

You May Like

HawkCentral.com

Iowa AD Gary Barta has an idea to slow down roster movement

Gary Barta sees the roster churn in college athletics, and believes the solution lies in turning back the clock a year to a rule that used to exist.

By Doug Samuels33 minutes ago
Frank Wilson

The highest-paid running backs coaches in college football: 2022 edition

We're not far from our first $1 million running backs coach.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Nick Saban podium

Nick Saban defends Alabama against tampering allegations: 'We don't tamper with anybody'

Saban fired back at Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, after Satterfield last week wondered aloud about tampering by the Crimson Tide and other college programs

By John Brice16 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders chimes in on NIL issues

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said.

By Zach Barnett20 hours ago
Larry Fedora

Watch: The USFL takes you inside the headset for a game-winning touchdown drive

Forget the 9-point touchdown and the overtime shootout, this is the innovation that needs to move up the football food chain.

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2022
Mike Brey ND

Mike Brey on coaches complaining about NIL: "Shut up and adjust"

Mike Brey doesn't want to hear complaining from well-compensated coaches about the NIL landscape, and wants to see everyone "shut up and adjust."

By Doug SamuelsMay 11, 2022
Urban Meyer

Report: Former Jags kicker sues team over alleged Urban Meyer kicking incident

Josh Lambo alleges the team created a hostile work environment by employing Urban Meyer and violated Florida law by cutting him.

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2022
Henry Frazier III

Virginia State hires former Eddie Robinson Award winner as head coach

Henry Frazier III is returning to the HBCU head coaching ranks, his fourth head coaching job

By Zach BarnettMay 10, 2022