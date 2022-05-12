Memphis set to modernize their stadium with major renovations

Memphis is set to pour $150-$200 million into some major stadium renovations that will modernize where the Tigers call home.

Memphis' Liberty Stadium is set to welcome some major renovations.

The decision comes after the university spent the last several months deciding between a building a new stadium and significant renovations.

Ultimately, the decision was made to renovate the current stadium, but from the renderings, when all is said and done it's going to look like a whole new venue.

Today, the city of Memphis those plans to modernize the football stadium with an estimated cost of between $150 million - $200 million

“We started this process with a specific set of transformational goals in mind, and this renovation hits all of them,” Memphis VP and Director of Athletics Laird Veatch shared in a release. “It will demonstrate our commitment to sustainable competitive and recruiting success, provide a tremendous, upgraded fan experience and secure positive long-term economic impacts for our University and City, all while taking advantage of the current stadium infrastructure and the investments already underway at Liberty Park.”

The new project will include a "transformation" of the west side of the stadium that will include premium seating options, family boxes on the north end for a party deck patio on the south end for students.

Also included in the renovation will be what they are calling a "hospitality experience" within the halo that will surround the stadium.

Construction is expected to be wrapped up in time for kickoff to the 2025 season.

Take a look at some renderings.