Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes

Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year.

Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share.

Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the Tigers. He previously served in the same capacity at Charlotte.

There will be also be some changes to the offensive staff, as sources tell us that wide receivers coach David Glidden and offensive line coach Jim Bridge will not return.

Glidden spent the past two seasons coaching the team's receivers, and spent a year as tight ends coach in 2020. Before stepping into on-field roles, he spent two years as an offensive quality control analyst for the program.

Bridge spent the past three seasons mentoring the Tigers offensive line, after taking over the unit in January of 2020. Before joining the Memphis staff, Bridge spent four seasons on David Cutcliffe's Duke staff where he coached the tight ends for two seasons before moving to offensive line coach.

The changes come after Memphis won their bowl game in dominant fashion over Utah State, 38-10.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

prime on prime

Discussing ‘Before Prime and After Prime,’ Deion Sanders sheds insight on verbal dust-up with Nick Saban over NIL in new Amazon series

Coach Prime talked his impact, NIL and more on debut of new documentary

By John Brice
Kevin Warren

Kevin Warren reportedly in talks to leave Big Ten, return to NFL

A Power 5 conference commissioner leaving for another job has never happened in the modern, big-money history of major college athletics.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year Finalists

The only coaching awards where winners are honored by their peers, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program returns for its 15th season.

By Zach Barnett
Dave Aranda Baylor

Baylor reportedly targeting Pac-12 coordinator for defensive coordinator

Dave Aranda is reportedly targeting a former Baylor assistant for his opening at defensive coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
MVSU

Sources: Mississippi Valley State turning to former star player after losing coach to Deion Sanders's Colorado staff

Kendrick Wade was named to MVSU's All-Decade Team

By John Brice
Mike Murray Elmhurst

Elmhurst announces Mike Murray as new head coach

Mike Murray, a veteran coach with deep ties in the region, is the new head coach.

By Doug Samuels
Kirby Smart

Two words are at the center of Kirby Smart's leadership philosophy.

Kirby Smart describes his job as a leader with two simple words.

By Doug Samuels
Joey McGuire Tech

Joey McGuire and Texas Tech agree to new contract

By Doug Samuels