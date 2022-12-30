Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes

Sources tell FootballScoop that Memphis is making some staff changes after their 7-6 finish to the year.

Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins will not return for the 2023 season, sources share.

Bankins, a coaching veteran with over 25 years of coaching experience, just wrapped up his second season with the Tigers. He previously served in the same capacity at Charlotte.

There will be also be some changes to the offensive staff, as sources tell us that wide receivers coach David Glidden and offensive line coach Jim Bridge will not return.

Glidden spent the past two seasons coaching the team's receivers, and spent a year as tight ends coach in 2020. Before stepping into on-field roles, he spent two years as an offensive quality control analyst for the program.

Bridge spent the past three seasons mentoring the Tigers offensive line, after taking over the unit in January of 2020. Before joining the Memphis staff, Bridge spent four seasons on David Cutcliffe's Duke staff where he coached the tight ends for two seasons before moving to offensive line coach.

The changes come after Memphis won their bowl game in dominant fashion over Utah State, 38-10.

