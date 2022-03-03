Skip to main content

Sources: Miami, Mario Cristobal on verge of hiring ex-Texas star, UTSA Co-DC Rod Wright

Wright is expected to work closely with the Hurricanes' defensive line and pass rush specialists

Miami coach Mario Cristobal is on the verge of a major staff addition.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Cristobal, hired in January away from Oregon to revive the listing Hurricanes’ program and Cristobal’s alma mater, is working to finalize a deal with UTSA co-defensive coordinator Rod Wright to join the Hurricanes’ defensive staff.

Wright, with a strong background along the defensive line, is expected to join Kevin Steele’s Miami defensive staff in a role focusing on the defensive line and with an emphasis on pass rush specialization.

A former University of Texas standout who logged six seasons in professional football, including a trio of years with the Miami Dolphins, immediately helped catalyze a Roadrunners defense in 2021 that was among college football’s best with 25 takeaways.

UTSA, under head coach Jeff Traylor, is coming off a program-record-setting season of success. The Roadrunners finished 12-2, won the Conference USA Championship game and were among the nation’s final undefeated Football Bowls Subdivision teams with their 11-0 start. They were nipped by San Diego State in the Tropical Smoothie Bowl to end the season.

The Houston, Texas, native Wright has coached five future NFL players. He got his start in coaching at his alma mater as a student assistant upon Wright’s retirement from pro football, and he added stops at Sam Houston State and East Carolina prior to the past three years on Traylor’s UTSA staff.

You May Like

NFL covid

The NFL says goodbye to COVID-19

Nearly two years to the day after they began, the NFL officially dropped all pandemic protocols on Thursday.

By Zach Barnett11 hours ago
Jason Taylor

Report: Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to join Miami staff

In addition to being a beloved former Dolphin, Taylor has coordinated the defense for perennial state champion St. Thomas Aquinas for the past two seasons.

By Zach Barnett13 hours ago
roberts

Sources: Former Virginia Tech Hokies star Dyrell Roberts to join Eastern Michigan staff

Roberts has started a fast climb through the coaching ranks

By John BriceMar 2, 2022
bath

Sources: Veteran coach Mike Bath set to take over as Indiana State offensive coordinator

Bath has deep roots and experience in the Midwest

By John BriceMar 2, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals extend Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim

Arizona has increased its win total in all three of Kingsbury's seasons in the desert.

By Zach BarnettMar 2, 2022
Darren Jackson

NAIA Sterling College names Darren Jackson II head coach

Jackson was previously the head coach at Trinity Bible College.

By Zach BarnettMar 2, 2022
Jeremy_Larkin

Sources: Notre Dame adding former Northwestern RB Jeremy Larkin as analyst

Irish poised to add Larkin, promote Trevor Mendelson in key senior off-field roles

By John BriceMar 2, 2022
Dana Holgorsen

Houston increasing its investment in Dana Holgorsen ahead of Big 12 move

In addition to raises for him and his staff, Houston is also raising funds for a standalone football ops building as it prepares to join the Power 5

By Zach BarnettMar 2, 2022