Jason Candle rose through the ranks as an offensive coordinator

It’s been a few weeks since Miami made its power move to bring home native son Mario Cristobal and revamp the Hurricanes’ football program.

Since then, Cristobal has pieced together his Miami staff with a number of key hires – but still Cristobal needs an offensive coordinator, among other significant staff openings.

To that end, multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Cristobal is targeting Toledo head coach Jason Candle to be the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator.

The two sides, per sources with knowledge of the proceedings, have openly discussed the Hurricanes’ offensive play-caller position within the past week, and Candle has remained the top target.

Sources earlier told FootballScoop that Cristobal also had discussed the top offensive post with Arkansas play-caller Kendal Briles.

But Candle, who’s guided the Toledo Rockets’ program for the past six seasons, has been considered Cristobal’s top target for the past several days, per sources with direct knowledge.

After first calling plays at NCAA Division III power Mount Union, Candle rose to prominence as the offensive signal-caller at Toledo from 2012-15, prior to his ascension to the head coach’s position.

Candle won 27 games in his first three seasons atop the Toledo program, and he just finished off a seven-win 2021 campaign.

Sources tell FootballScoop Candle remains happy at Toledo and very well could opt to remain where he is.

Look for this one to play out in the coming days.