Skip to main content

Sources: Toledo's Jason Candle a top target for Miami's offensive coordinator post

Jason Candle rose through the ranks as an offensive coordinator

It’s been a few weeks since Miami made its power move to bring home native son Mario Cristobal and revamp the Hurricanes’ football program.

Since then, Cristobal has pieced together his Miami staff with a number of key hires – but still Cristobal needs an offensive coordinator, among other significant staff openings.

To that end, multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Cristobal is targeting Toledo head coach Jason Candle to be the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator.

The two sides, per sources with knowledge of the proceedings, have openly discussed the Hurricanes’ offensive play-caller position within the past week, and Candle has remained the top target.

Sources earlier told FootballScoop that Cristobal also had discussed the top offensive post with Arkansas play-caller Kendal Briles.

But Candle, who’s guided the Toledo Rockets’ program for the past six seasons, has been considered Cristobal’s top target for the past several days, per sources with direct knowledge.

After first calling plays at NCAA Division III power Mount Union, Candle rose to prominence as the offensive signal-caller at Toledo from 2012-15, prior to his ascension to the head coach’s position.

Candle won 27 games in his first three seasons atop the Toledo program, and he just finished off a seven-win 2021 campaign.

Sources tell FootballScoop Candle remains happy at Toledo and very well could opt to remain where he is. 

Look for this one to play out in the coming days. 

Tags
terms:
jason candleMiamiMario Cristobal

You May Like

June Jones

June Jones interested in Hawaii job

No one knows how to win at one of the game's most unique jobs like June Jones. And the 68-year-old is publicly stumping a return.

31 minutes ago
shade

Sources: Former Alabama star Sam Shade emerges as college's top target

Shade played 7 years in the NFL, has coached at all levels

4 hours ago
Robby Discher

Sources: Georgia losing key off-the-field piece to coordinator position at Tulane

Though not an on-the-field coach, new Tulane special teams coordinator Robby Discher was an important cog in Georgia's march to the national title.

7 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys taught the entire football world a lesson on Sunday

Let the Cowboys' lack of situational awareness be your team's teaching tape.

8 hours ago
BUffalo State

Buffalo State has found their new head coach

Buffalo State is tabbing a coach with deep roots in the state who has had success as a coordinator as their new head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

6 hours ago
HC GM Tracker - NFL

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracker (2021-22)

Track all of the NFL head coach and GM interview requests and completed interviews via this page.

1 hour ago
Memphis

Memphis has reportedly found their new offensive coordinator

Ryan Silverfield is reportedly tabbing a veteran coach to fill his offensive coordinator vacancy.

Jan 16, 2022
DSC_1098

UPDATE: Notre Dame landing Washington for key defensive assistant position

There's no shortage of coaches trying to join the first-year staff of new coach Marcus Freeman

Jan 16, 2022