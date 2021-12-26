Sources: Miami, Chuck Martin have multiple openings as options arise for assistants

The Redhawks are coming off a season-ending bowl win to cap a 7-6 campaign.

Miami (Ohio) is on the verge of multiple staff openings, and Redhawks co-defensive coordinators John Hauser and Spence Nowinsky are on the move – with multiple options from which to choose.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Redhawks’ head coach Chuck Martin, coming off a 7-6 2021 season punctuated by a season-ending 27-14 win against North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic, is looking to fill roles on staff at special teams as well as to replace Hauser and Nowinsky, who served as the program’s co-defensive coordinators.

Per sources, Hauser and Nowinsky are prime targets to join the Ohio University staff of Tim Albin, who is retooling after a 3-9 campaign in his first season as head coach following the mid-summer retirement of Frank Solich.

While negotiations are in advanced stages with Albin and the Bobcats, at least one remains in consideration for a Power-5 opportunities that could impact the Ohio opportunities.

Martin is making adjustments to his staff after the program’s third bowl berth in his tenure atop the Redhawks’ program.

In addition to Hauser and Nowinsky, Martin is needing to replace special teams Doug Shearer who has accepted the same role at UConn.

