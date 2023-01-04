Skip to main content

Miami releases renderings of new "forever" complex of Hurricanes football

Miami has been in need to a new football operations center for quite some time.

The addition of Mario Cristobal heading into the 2022 season appears to be the push needed to get things moving on the project.

This morning, the school shared a video complete with renderings of what the towering new football operations center will look like on the Coral Gables campus.

The announcement shares that the facility will be "our new on-campus 'forever' home."

Noticeably missing from the announcement? Total cost and a timeline for completion.

The tweet shares that the state-of-the-art complex will provide amenities in sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports psychology and personal branding services.

This is significant news for the 'Canes program, and the new operations center will surely provide a shot in the arm to recruiting moving forward after a disappointing 5-7 finish to year one of the Cristobal era.

Take a look.

You May Like

North Texas

North Texas reportedly adding a D-II head coach to staff

Josh Kirkland has been a key part of FCS and D-II turnarounds, and now will reportedly join the Mean Green staff.

By Doug Samuels
tom manning

Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire

Tom Manning helped drive Iowa State's turnaround, also has NFL experience

By John Brice
Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn has his new offensive coordinator

Darin Hinshaw is set for his fourth stint as a Knight, per report.

By Zach Barnett
Doug Geiser

Ashland University promotes from within for head coach

Doug Geiser spent 19 years as an Eagles assistant, and plans to keep the staff he now leads intact "for the most part."

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

JaMarcus Shephard -- 2022 FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year

Washington was the only FBS team in 2022 to boast two 75-catch, 1,000-yard receivers.

By Zach Barnett
Damar Hamlin

Pat Narduzzi releases statement on former Panther Damar Hamlin

Before he was a Buffalo Bill, native Pittsburgher Damar Hamlin spent five seasons as a Pitt Panther.

By Zach Barnett
louisville.60

Report: Jeff Brohm set to bring fellow former Cardinal back to Louisville as O-line coach

Richard Owens is set to for his second stint coaching his alma mater, multiple reports say.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

Freddie Whittingham -- 2022 FootballScoop Tight Ends Coach of the Year

After losing a reigning all-conference tight end in midseason, Utah's next man up became an All-American.

By Zach Barnett