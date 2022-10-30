FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: Writing, podcasting through big wins and the ugly scene that defined college football's Week 9 action

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee all make major statements ... so do Jackson State and Deion Sanders, but what of the Michigan-Michigan State brawl?

Affable University of Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow, the Wildcats' recruiting coordinator and associate head coach, Tweeted Friday night about being pulled over on his drive into Knoxville, Tennessee, and subsequently not being a handed a ticket for what was seemingly a speeding infraction.

No matter. Surging Tennessee, led yes by its explosive, nation's-best offense but an increasingly active and problematic defense, had no problem road-blocking Kentucky in this border-war rivalry.

The Vols made their case for No. 1 with an absolute dismemberment of the Wildcats, who trailed 7-0 in the game's opening moments and never gained level footing at UT.

Is Tennessee No. 1? Is it Ohio State, which ran away in the fourth quarter to vanquish host Penn State and further vex James Franklin? Is it Michigan, which doled out a physical pounding of Michigan State in that fierce rivalry but then appeared to have two players absorb a ferocious post-game attack beneath the Wolverines' stadium in what Michigan officials say could result in police charges?

What to make of the Spartans, who not only have fallen back to earth this year after their 12-win 2021 season but have perhaps cratered? Their five losses all are by double digits; in fact, Mel Tucker's squad has limped to a 3-5 mark with an average margin of defeat north of 20 points in those five setbacks.

Or is defending College Football Playoff champion Georgia the rightful owner of the first No. 1 spot Tuesday night when the initial CFP rankings are unveiled? The Bulldogs pulled away to defeat Florida, 42-20, Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida, and now are primed to host both Tennessee and ESPN's 'GameDay' next weekend in the first-ever contest pitting two top-three teams inside Samford Stadium?

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.