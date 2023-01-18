Skip to main content

Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss on leave amid police investigation

University of Michigan police are investigating "computer access crimes" allegedly originating from Schembechler Hall.

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on administrative leave as the university's police department investigates "computer access crimes," according to a report from ESPN.

"The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022," University of Michigan deputy chief of police Crystal James said in the statement. "Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share."

It's unclear when the department became aware of the alleged crime; Weiss coached the team in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 but ESPN cited a neighbor who noticed "what appeared to be some type of police presence" at his home last week. ESPN reports Weiss has not been in Schembechler Hall or on the road recruiting for the Wolverines.

Weiss has been on staff for the past two seasons. He joined the staff as quarterbacks coach in 2021 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator following Josh Gattis's departure for Miami. 

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved," Weiss said in a statement. "Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Michigan is also under investigation for possible NCAA violations

Read the full story here.

