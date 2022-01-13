Skip to main content

Sources: Elston expected to leave Notre Dame for D-line job at Michigan

After turning down LSU, Mike Elston is on the move

Mike Elston initially opted to stay at Notre Dame, even after he had an opportunity to join Brian Kelly's LSU staff.

Now, sources tell FootballScoop, that Elston is leaving after all. He's working to finalize a deal to become Michigan's new defensive line coach for Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines lost Shaun Nua to Lincoln Riley's USC staff.

Elston's roots are in Michigan, where he played for the Wolverines and got his start in coaching at his alma mater.

247Sports' Tom Loy first reported Elston's expected departure.

Elston had been expected to formally interview this weekend for the Michigan job but was able to accelerate the timeline. 

Elston had been at Notre Dame throughout the duration of Brian Kelly's tenure before Kelly departed last month for LSU.

You May Like

David Culley

David Culley will not get a second season with the Houston Texans

After 40 years of waiting, Culley finally got an NFL head job, and it was one of the most impossible jobs in football.

13 minutes ago
Ohio State players run onto the field at the end of a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Baltimore, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sources: Ryan Day, Ohio State poised to add two more defensive staffers in off-field roles

Both coaches served as defensive graduate assistants for Oklahoma State

3 hours ago
Kiffins

Lane, Chris Kiffin to reunite at Ole Miss, per report

The hiring will mark Chris Kiffin's second stint at Ole Miss and his third on Lane's staff.

3 hours ago
Ryan Day

Sources confirm Ohio State adding Cincinnati assistant coach, eyeing longtime NFL staffer

Ryan Day's overhaul of the Buckeyes' secondary almost complete

5 hours ago
McElwain Shark

Video: The infamous Jim McElwain Shark case has been cracked

Thanks to some creative investigative reporting, Jim McElwain comes face-to-face with the man who he was mistaken for who went skin-to-skin for that now infamous shark picture on a boat.

5 hours ago
IMG_9709

Sources: Josh Conklin, Wofford hiring former Power 5 play-caller as offensive coordinator

Conklin is bringing in a coach with experience in all Power 5 leagues

5 hours ago
Kelee Ringo

Watch: The 2021 season in review

Before we fully turn the page to 2022, let's spend a couple minutes reflecting on all 2021 brought us.

5 hours ago
USATSI_17239823

Sources: Newman bringing in new offensive coordinator for Arch Manning's senior season

6 hours ago