Sources: Elston expected to leave Notre Dame for D-line job at Michigan

After turning down LSU, Mike Elston is on the move

Mike Elston initially opted to stay at Notre Dame, even after he had an opportunity to join Brian Kelly's LSU staff.

Now, sources tell FootballScoop, that Elston is leaving after all. He's working to finalize a deal to become Michigan's new defensive line coach for Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines lost Shaun Nua to Lincoln Riley's USC staff.

Elston's roots are in Michigan, where he played for the Wolverines and got his start in coaching at his alma mater.

247Sports' Tom Loy first reported Elston's expected departure.

Elston had been expected to formally interview this weekend for the Michigan job but was able to accelerate the timeline.

Elston had been at Notre Dame throughout the duration of Brian Kelly's tenure before Kelly departed last month for LSU.