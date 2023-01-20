Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

Following a police investigation, Michigan has decided to fire co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

Athletic director Warde Manuel shared the following statement.

The decision comes following Weiss being placed on leave following an investigation into "computer access crimes."

The exact details around what that consists of still remain largely unknown at this time, but he did share the following statement on social media.

Here's what we do know far...

According to the University of Michigan police department, the crimes reportedly took place at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23.

Weis, who joined the staff as quarterbacks coach in 2021 before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator prior to last fall, coached the team in their College Football Playoff game against TCU on December 31st.

ESPN shared earlier this week that Weiss had not been in the team facility or on the road recruiting for the Wolverines.

Michigan also remains under investigation the NCAA microscope for possible NCAA violations.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.