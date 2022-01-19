Skip to main content

Michigan hiring former Penn State staffer, Old Dominion O.C. for offensive analyst role

Campbell has Big Ten experience and also has proved deft working with quarterbacks

Kirk Campbell, who previously coached at Penn State and helped the Nittany Lions to a Cotton Bowl championship, is headed back to the Big Ten.

Campbell has accepted a position as an offensive analyst on the Michigan staff of Jim Harbaugh, who’s been retooling his Wolverines’ staff after losing a couple key staffers to the Pac-12, among other movement, on the heels of Michigan’s Big Ten title and first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Campbell most recently had a strong run at Old Dominion, where he helped the Monarchs close out their most recent season with a 5-1 run down the second half that propelled them to the Myrtle Beach Bowl opposite Tulsa.

Campbell’s final offense at Old Dominion averaged more than 28 points per game, and the veteran coach’s impact on redshirt-freshman quarterback Hayden Wolff coincided with the Monarchs’ second-half turnaround.

Prior to his three seasons on James Franklin’s Penn State staff, Campbell had served as an offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II program Alderson Broaddus. 

Campbell already has initiated his work with the Wolverines' program and has previous experience working alongside Michigan offensive play-caller Josh Gattis. 

